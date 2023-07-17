New Guns N’ Roses single coming “any day now”

Guns N’ Roses‘ longtime production manager Tom Mayhue has confirmed that a new single by the band is set to drop “any day now”.

Mayhue discussed the band’s plans for new music ahead of the band’s show in Paris (July 13), and stated that Axl Rose and co have already finished recording some new material.

He also noted that the band will most likely hit the studio to write even more later this year – most likely in the middle of October once they have wrapped up the final shows of their world tour.

“I know that the band’s gonna start working on new music. They’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded already. So there will be new Guns N’ Roses music very soon,” he said (via Blabbermouth).

“In fact, I think they’re trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon.”

Mayhue also shed some insight into the potential sound of the forthcoming music, and teased that the new material is similar to that seen in their hit debut album, 1987’s ‘Appetite For Destruction’.

“It sounds great. It’s a lot more kind of ‘Appetite’-orientated,” he explained. “They had a lot of songs. When the band went in originally and recorded ‘Appetite For Destruction’, I think they recorded, like, 29 songs. So there’s a bunch of other music that was left over that didn’t make the first record. I think there’s only 11 songs on the first record.”

This is far from the first time that the rock veterans have been speculated to be working on new music since 2022’s four-track EP ‘Hard Skool’ arrived.

Last October, guitarist Slash confirmed that while the members are excited to write new material, they want to release some leftover recordings first. “I wanna go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later,” he said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk. “But… we have stuff that we’ve still got to come out.”

Additionally, earlier this year, Urban Sound Studios shared a now-removed image of the guitarist and frontman on its Instagram, and confirmed that they wanted to use the space to listen to “new mixes before they head for Glastonbury”.

Although further details on the new G’N’R tracks remain vague, Slash has been confirmed as featuring on a new track in the Barbie soundtrack. Titled ‘I’m Just Ken’, the rock legend will play guitar on the song, which is sung by the film’s leading man Ryan Gosling.

Guns N’ Roses also recently headlined the Saturday night at this year’s Glastonbury, and shocked fans by arriving to their set on time.

In a three-star review of their set, NME hailed the set as “one of their strongest” in recent years, but unfortunately received an underwhelming response from the crowd.

“To any G’N’R fan, the Glasto set undoubtedly marks one of the strongest sets that the rock veterans have given in recent years,” it began. “Unfortunately, this is somewhat lost on the Glastonbury crowd, as Guns N’ Roses’ sultry, whiskey-chugging, in-your-face brand of rock felt misplaced when delivered at the hippie nucleus of the world.”