New Guns N’ Roses song leaked via digital jukeboxes

Guns N’ Roses‘ upcoming single ‘Perhaps’ has been leaked by digital jukeboxes in bars across the United States.

‘Perhaps’ was reportedly set for release last week (August 11), but was delayed due to reasons unknown at the time of publishing. Prior to its delay, a link briefly appeared on the Universal Music website, allowing eager fans to pre-save the track on Spotify and Apple Music.

The band had not confirmed the release of the track.

Advertisement

Even though ‘Perhaps’ did not release on August 11, fans were still able to hear it through an accidental leak at bars in America the following day (August 12). The track was made available on TouchTunes digital jukebox machines across the United States, complete with its potential artwork.

GOOD MORNING TO GUNS N’ ROSES FANS ONLY In case you missed it, Perhaps leaked last night via a jukebox at a bar. Pick a local bar with TouchTunes and you, too, can go listen. A release on streaming platforms surely is imminent but we will never forget the night of August 12th. pic.twitter.com/du6JaQk9s8 — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) August 13, 2023

It is currently unclear if the song is still available via the machines. A concrete release date for the official release of ‘Perhaps’ has yet to be announced.

The upcoming track is taken from the band’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ era and will mark the rock veterans’ first release since the four-song EP ‘Hard Skool’, which arrived back in February of last year. The EP was exclusively available on the band’s official store and contained two new tracks they released the year prior – ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ – as well as live versions of ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘You’re Crazy’.

In a three-star review of Guns N’ Roses’ headline slot at Glastonbury this year, NME described the set as being “one of their strongest sets in recent years”, but receiving an underwhelming response as it was delivered to the “wrong crowd”.

“To any G’N’R fan, the Glasto set undoubtedly marks one of the strongest sets that the rock veterans have given in recent years,” it began. “Unfortunately, this is somewhat lost on the Glastonbury crowd, as Guns N’ Roses’ sultry, whiskey-chugging, in-your-face brand of rock felt misplaced when delivered at the hippie nucleus of the world.”