Halsey and Marshmello are teasing that they’re set to release a new collaboration this week.

The pair have shared the same floral visual on their social media accounts, revealing that they’re sharing new song ‘Be Kind’ on Friday (May 1).

Halsey recently performed as part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit livestream, raising money for individuals and local businesses in her home state affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

She also confirmed she will donate 100,000 protective face masks to hospitals in California as the US continues to battle Covid-19. Halsey added that she was “in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines”.

The singer released her new album ‘Manic’ at the start of 2020. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “stream-of-consciousness musings on family, love, and fame,” adding: “This album is very much a document of her life, her love, her pain, her hope, presented with all barriers down.

“The musician’s previous concepts have both been compelling in themselves but, by stripping back the stories to their very personal core, Halsey has made a record that is as thrilling as it is vulnerable, and her best effort yet. This is Ashley’s world; it’s really nice to meet her.”

Halsey has recently said that she wants to make an entire album of songs in the style of her recent Bring Me The Horizon collaboration ‘Experiment On Me’.

Marshmello, meanwhile, has shared collaborations with Chvrches and Bastille over the past two years.