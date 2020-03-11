New insect species with “wacky fashion sense” named after Lady Gaga

News Music News

Introducing the K.gaga species...

Nick Reilly
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga (Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T)

A newly discovered insect species has been named after Lady Gaga, after the bug’s “wacky fashion sense” was compared to the singer.

Brendan Morris, a PhD candidate from the University of Illinois, was observing roughly 1,000 treehoppers for his research project when he discovered one female bug with unique features that distinguished her from the other creatures.
In academic journal Zootaxa, Morris and his co-author – entomologist Christopher Dietrich – describe the creature’s “additional m-cu crossvein in the forewing, as well as a frontoclypeal shape.”

But it was the creature’s unique look that led Morris to christen it the K.gaga species.
“If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it’s going to be a treehopper because they’ve got these crazy horns,” he told Illinois News Bureau.

“They have this wacky fashion sense about them. They’re unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Despite being unable to extract DNA from the creature, Morris now hopes to visit Nicaragua in the hope of finding other K. gaga in the tropical forest where the original species was  first collected.


“Treehoppers are wacky, and I think that makes them especially suited to be ‘spokesbugs’ for the wide range of habitats they use,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Gaga recently confirmed that her anticipated sixth album ‘Chromatica’ will arrive on April 10.

Having released lead single ‘Stupid Love‘, the singer has also confirmed that she’ll head out on a world tour this summer.

