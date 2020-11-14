New invention beams music directly into your head, no need for headphones

A new device has been invented that can beam music into your head without any need for headphones.

As reported by the Associated Press, Noveto Systems has invented a device called a ‘SoundBeamer’ which reportedly works by creating a “sound bubble” for the user with music from an album, movie or video game.

The device filters in natural sound around the user meaning listeners experience surround sound without the need for headphones.

To make the technology work, the device uses a 3D “sensing module” to both locate and track the position of the user’s ear. It then sends audio to the ear via ultrasonic waves which build “sound pockets” next to the person’s ears. Nobody around can hear the music either – only the user.

You can see a video demonstrating the technology below:

Product manager Ayana Wallwater told Associated Press: “You don’t believe it because it sounds like a speaker, but no one else can hear it. It’s supporting you and you’re in the middle of everything. It’s happening around you.

She added: “You don’t need to tell the device where you are. It’s not streaming to one exact place. It follows you wherever you go. This is what we dream of: A world where we get the sound you want.

You don’t need to disturb others and others don’t get disturbed by your sound. But you can still interact with them.”

The product makers are anticipating that the Soundbeamer 1.0 ready will be ready for consumer release by December 2021.

Back in July, Elon Music said headphones could be a thing of the past in the near future, with a brain chip being able to stream music directly into our brains.

Musk is reportedly working on the technology, called ‘Neuralink’, which would see tiny wires – thinner than human hair – placed in the brain which would have the ability to carry sound waves into the brain.