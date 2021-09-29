New Jay-Z and Kid Cudi song teased in new ‘The Harder They Fall’ trailer

A snippet of a new Jay-Z and Kid Cudi song soundtracks the newest trailer for upcoming Netflix film The Harder They Fall.

The official trailer for the film, which was produced by Jay-Z, was unveiled by the streaming platform last night (September 28). A teaser of the track emerges midway through the clip, where Jay-Z delivers a rap verse and Kid Cudi sings in Auto-Tune. The song, Cudi said on Twitter, is titled ‘My Guns Go Bang’.

Watch the trailer for The Harder They Fall, which premieres on November 3, below.

Advertisement

This marks the duo’s first collaboration since ‘Already Home’, a track off of Jay-Z’s 2009 album ‘The Blueprint III’. Both rappers also recently featured on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ and Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The Harder They Fall, directed by Jeymes Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, an outlaw who rallies his gang to track down his enemy, escaped convicted Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). The movie also stars Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo.

The film is Samuel’s feature-length directorial debut, and will premiere October 6 at the BFI London Film Festival.

Samuel is also known in the UK as singer-songwriter The Bulitts. His first album under that moniker, released in 2013, was titled ‘They Die By Dawn & Other Short Stories…’.

Advertisement

Jay-Z recently appeared in a Tiffany & Co. campaign video with his wife Beyoncé, who covered the song ‘Moon River’ from 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.