A new documentary about Jimi Hendrix will delve into the making of the star’s Rainbow Bridge film and his 1970 show in Hawaii.

The late rock icon performed at the foot of the Haleakala volcano in Maui, with footage of the gig featured in the film.

Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui will tell the story of the semi-fictional movie and performance. The project was thought up by Hendrix’s manager Michael Jeffrey, who was inspired by the film Easy Rider.

The film, which was directed by Chuck Wein, focused on the travels of a model from New York to Hawaii and was panned by most critics. Clips from Hendrix’s show at Haleakala appeared in the film, but most of the footage from the day has never been released before.

The documentary, which will be released on November 20, will include interviews from people involved with Rainbow Bridge and present at the Maui show, as well as previously unseen archival footage.

You can watch a trailer for the film above now. A live album will also be released alongside the film.

Last month (August 9), the Japanese sunburst electric guitar Hendrix used in the ‘60s sold at auction for more than £160,000. The late star used the instrument after he was discharged from the army in 1962 and played it during his time in New York as a musician for the likes of the Isley Brothers.

Meanwhile, last year, an urban legend that claimed Hendrix was responsible for the arrival of wild parakeets in Britain was debunked. The myth stated that the rock icon had released the first pair of parakeets, called Adam and Eve, as a symbol of peace while stoned in London’s Carnaby Street in 1968.