Exclusive: New letter supporting Jeremy Corbyn signed by Roger Waters, Robert Del Naja and more

Brian Eno, Vivienne Westwood and Mark Ruffalo are also among the 30 signatories declaring their support for the Labour leader ahead of next month's general election

An open letter written in support of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has collected 30 signatories from a wide range of high-profile public figures, including musicians Roger Waters, Brian Eno, Thurston Moore, Robert Del Naja and Lowkey, NME can exclusively reveal.

The support follows the release of a letter from other celebrity names who oppose Corbyn’s position as leader of the party, denouncing what what they feared to be “the prospect of a prime minister steeped in association with antisemitism,” and comes less than a month before the UK general election on December 12.

In the new letter, the signatories – also featuring a range of major authors and academics, notably Naomi Klein and Noam Chomsky – describe Corbyn as a “life-long committed anti-racist” and claim that “no political party or political leader has done more to address [antisemitism] than Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party.” Read the full letter below.

“To the Editor:

“The coming UK election is indeed a landmark and monumental one as signatories to a recent letter attest. However, we are outraged that Jeremy Corbyn, a life-long committed anti-racist, is being smeared as an anti-semite by people who should know better. Antisemitism is a problem within society and is present within all political parties and movements, including Labour. It must be confronted and rooted out at every turn. No political party or political leader has done more to address this problem than Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party. In the last two years, the speed of investigations has increased fourfold, staffing committed to dealing with the issue has doubled, legal experts have been drafted, and rules changed to expedite sanctions. But the prevailing evidence speaks for itself: Labour’s political opponents and much of the media have trivialised and weaponised this issue for ideological ends.

“Progressives around the world are looking to this election and to the Labour Party as a beacon of hope in the struggle against emergent far-right nationalism, xenophobia and racism in much of the democratic world. It has never been more important that voters are made aware of the truth of what the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn stands for: the eradication of all racism, including antisemitism, wherever it rears its ugly head.”

The text concludes with the full list of signatories, listed below:

Noam Chomsky

Naomi Klein

Yanis Varoufakis

Brian Eno

Rob Delaney

Angela Davis

Steve Coogan

Alexei Sayle

Maxine Peake

Roger Waters

Jason Hickel

Francesca Martinez

Lowkey

David Adler

Raoul Martinez

Miriam Margolyes

Robert Del Naja (Massive Attack)

Vivienne Westwood

Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth)

John Keane

Michael Mansfield QC

Adjoa Andoh

Mike Leigh

Michael Rosen

Robert Cohen

Mark Ruffalo

Amir Amirani

Mark Rylance

Caryl Churchill

David Graeber (London School of Economics)

Des Freedman (Goldsmiths, University of London)

Justin Schlosberg (Birkbeck, University of London)

In an NME interview with Jeremy Corbyn prior to the UK’s last general election in 2017, the Labour leader revealed he has a wide range of musical tastes. “I’ve got to ’fess up here: I’m not very musical but I love music,” Corbyn said in the interview. “When I’m at home late in the evening I have Classic FM on or I have Radio 3 on or I put some music on of other sorts. I listen to a whole range of things.”