New library in Dallas to be named after late Power Trip singer Riley Gale

A new library in Dallas, Texas is set to be named after the late Power Trip singer Riley Gale.

Gale passed away aged 34 in August, and will be honoured with The Riley Gale Memorial Library, set to be housed at the Dallas Hope Center, a local establishment that helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth in the city.

Announcing the new library, which hopes to open in December, organisers Jeff and Vanessa Reynolds wrote: “To honor our friend Riley, we wanted to contribute to a cause that he was passionate about. Dallas Hope Charities was an important organization to Riley. Dallas Hope Charities provides care for those in need throughout the Dallas community.

“By collaborating and hosting several programs, Dallas Hope Charities provides food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all. The Dallas Hope Center is the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program.

“By helping provide inclusive spaces for at-risk, homeless LGBTQ youth (18 to 24), the Dallas Hope Center hopes to change the lives of those who experience high rates of conduct disorder, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal behavior.”

The post adds: “Our goal is to provide the Dallas Hope Center residents a full library by December 2020. A place that each resident can go to access a variety of books, request books they are interested in that we will provide, and socialize with one another. Riley Gale shared his love of reading with many of his friends, which is what led to the development of the Riley Gale Memorial Library.”

Donations of new and used books are being welcomed at this link, where you can select ‘Riley Gale Memorial Library’ from the dropdown menu.

In a further tribute to the late musician, Chicago restaurant Kuma’s Corner has also launched The Riley Gale Burger, which is made up of a beef patty, portobello mushrooms, brie cheese, red onion marmalade, & bacon bits on pretzel roll bun. A dollar from every burger sold is also set to be donated to Dallas Hope Charities.

An NME tribute to Riley Gale called the singer “a self-styled ordinary guy who made a modern metal masterpiece”.

“Riley had earned the right to be listened to. With Power Trip, he was the fulcrum of an outfit that found themselves at the forefront of a thrilling new wave of heavy music – a scene that includes the likes of Code Orange, Turnstile, Knocked Loose, Higher Power and Enforced. Humbly, Riley called it “a generation of bands that are worth their salt”.

Trivium recently paid tribute to Gale by sharing a cover of Power Trip song ‘Executioner’s Tax’.