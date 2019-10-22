A new list of the ‘top 50 worst rappers’ has gone viral and sparked debate

"Who made this? I just wanna talk"

A new list of the ‘top 50 worst rappers’ – including Iggy Azalea, Earl Sweatshirt, and Ludacris – has gone viral, prompting debate from various corners of the internet.

The number one spot was taken by Magoo, part of the duo Timbaland & Magoo in the late 1990s. The pair’s first studio album together went platinum, and Magoo was featured on the hit track ‘Up Jumps Da Boogie’ with Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and Aaliyah.

Rounding out the top ten is Blueface at number two, followed by Lil Yachty, Stunna 4 Vegas, Silkk the Shocker, Jojo Simmons, G Herbo, 50 Tyson, Lil B, and I-20. See the rest of the top 50 below.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone agreed with the list.

Earlier this month (October 11), Iggy Azalea – who placed 26 on the list – called her her former mentor T.I. “a huge misogynist” following an interview in which the Hustle Gang rapper described her as his “biggest blunder” as a record producer.

Speaking to The Root earlier this week, rapper T.I., also known as Tip Harris, criticised Azalea saying he was “still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea.”

He added: “That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being a music] executive is concerned…To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

In a series of since deleted tweets, Azalea, who was previously singed to T.I.’s Grand Hustle label, dismissed the claims, saying: “Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaoooooooooooooo. Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you.”