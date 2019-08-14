Shot at a recent hometown concert

Billie Eilish has shared an emotional live performance of her track ‘I Love You’ – check out the video below.

Filmed at her show at LA’s Greek Theatre last month, the clip sees Eilish sat on a bed with brother and producer Finneas as he plays the song’s gentle guitar part. Lit by the lights from thousands of fans’ mobile phones, the pair rise slowly above the stage, backed by cloudy night sky visuals. By the track’s conclusion, the bed is suspended in front of a giant full moon.

“This gave me goosebumps. the performance was so beautiful,” said one viewer of the new video. Another added: “Not gonna lie, this made me tear up a bit.”