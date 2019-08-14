Shot at a recent hometown concert
Billie Eilish has shared an emotional live performance of her track ‘I Love You’ – check out the video below.
Filmed at her show at LA’s Greek Theatre last month, the clip sees Eilish sat on a bed with brother and producer Finneas as he plays the song’s gentle guitar part. Lit by the lights from thousands of fans’ mobile phones, the pair rise slowly above the stage, backed by cloudy night sky visuals. By the track’s conclusion, the bed is suspended in front of a giant full moon.
The newly-released live video for the cut comes ahead of the ‘Bad Guy’ singer’s debut Reading & Leeds Festival performance next weekend. Originally scheduled to appear on the dual event’s BBC Radio 1 Stage, the pop star was recently promoted to the Main Stage due to her rise in popularity.
Meanwhile, Billie Eilish’s upcoming fashion line has been shelved after it emerged that its designer had copied another artist’s work. The clothing brand took to Instagram to apologise, while production was halted.