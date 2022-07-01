New London venue HERE at Outernet announces first wave of shows

HERE at Outernet, a new music venue set to open in London this autumn, has announced its first wave of shows for 2022 – see all the details below.

The performance space will form part of Outernet London, “a billion-pound immersive media, music and culture district” that will be located on the corner of Oxford Street and Charing Cross Road.

HERE at Outernet, which is said to be the largest live events venue to be built in the centre of London since the 1940s, will sit beneath The Now Building, which is described as “the most advanced experiential public space in the world” that’ll feature 23,000 sq. ft. of floor-to-ceiling 16K screens”.

According to organisers, the 2000-capacity HERE at Outernet will host “a diverse array of talent across pop, electronic, indie, events and more, in keeping with the innovative and progressive ethos of the multi-media venue”.

Annie Mac will bring her new club night Before Midnight – a dance event “designed for people who need sleep” – to the venue on September 9. This show is already sold out.

“Genuinely thrilled to be able to work with the HERE team in bringing Before Midnight to a new state-of-the-art purpose-built nightclub,” Mac said in a statement. “I’ve been for a tour of this place, and I was bowled over by it. I can’t bleeding wait.”

On September 10, Hercules And Love Affair are due to play their first headline live show since 2018 to mark the release of their long-awaited new album ‘In Amber’. A new queer club night, MILK, will also be launched that night with “the finest DJs and hosts playing over 10 hours” of music (find ticket details here).

Alfie Templeman is scheduled to play a Halloween concert at HERE on October 31 (ticket info) before NME 100 2020 alumni Miraa May takes to the stage on November 16 (ticket info).

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder, meanwhile, is scheduled to perform two consecutive sold-out gigs at the venue on November 23-24.

Check out the full schedule of Outernet Live events for 2022 below:

SEPTEMBER

09 – Annie Mac’s Before Midnight

10 – Hercules and Love Affair/MILK

18 – West End Does Drag

OCTOBER

29 – MIMI’s Halloween

31 – Alfie Templeman

NOVEMBER

16 – Miraa May

23-24 – Sam Ryder

Additionally, HERE will host the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust Fundraiser in September to honour the memory and continue the legacy of the late author, broadcaster and DJ who died suddenly in February.

Per a press release, “the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust aims to support those causes that mattered most to Jamal; combatting homelessness; supporting people with mental health issues and providing young people with essential life skills.

“With industry close friends and families, and a special tribute by Jamal’s close friend Ed Sheeran, the event will remember and celebrate his great influence; trails he blazed and lives he touched.”

Further events are yet to be confirmed.

Outernet will also be bringing back the 12 Bar Club, which closed in 2015, as part of its plans, with the venue set to return as a 350-capacity space. You can find further information here.