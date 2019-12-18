News Film News

New Mac Miller biopic ‘Blue Slide Park’ makes Hollywood’s 2019 Black List

The list counts down the most hotly-anticipated unreleased screenplays in Hollywood

Will Richards
Mac Miller
Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018.

Hollywood’s 2019 Black List – the rundown of the most hotly-anticipated unreleased screenplays in the industry – has been revealed, and it includes a new Mac Miller biopic.

According to Deadline, Blue Slide Park will track the late rapper’s “music, love, success, family, and addiction” and is written by Kyle Anderson and Michael Vlamis.

Miller died last September aged 26 of “mixed drug toxicity”, with fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol found in his system at the time of his death. The death was certified as an accidental overdose.

This September, a man was charged in connection with the rapper’s death. A 42-page criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California and obtained by NBC News alleges that Cameron James Pettit, 28, supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a “definitive” Mac Miller documentary had been halted by the late rapper’s estate.

Filmmaker C.J. Wallis had been planning to begin developing a film about Miller, but tweeted that he had stopped proceeding with his plans after being contacted by Miller’s manager, Christian Clancy, and his estate.

Meanwhile, GoldLink recently responded after being accused of making “disrespectful” comments about Mac Miller by Anderson .Paak.

