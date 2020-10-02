New mural celebrating Denise Johnson appears in Manchester

A new mural celebrating the life of Denise Johnson has appeared in her hometown of Manchester.

The much-loved Manchester singer, who provided vocals on Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’, died in July at the age of 56.

The new mural, by French-born artist Akse, appears on the outside of arts centre Niamos in the Hulme district of the city. See it below.

“We’re totally stunned into silence,” Johnson’s family said of the mural. “Really cannot find words for how brilliant this is. We’re genuinely lost for words in the nicest sense”.

Denise’s friend, BBC producer Natalie-Eve Williams, tweeted about the mural, writing: “Our girl is on the streets where she grew up. Cannot thank you enough @Akse_P19 for your kindness and generosity”.

Our girl is on the streets where she grew up. Cannot thank you enough @Akse_P19 for your kindness and generosity. a message from Denises family “Totally stunned into silence. Really cannot find words for how brilliant this is. We’re genuinely lost for words in the nicest sense” pic.twitter.com/YInhKqFkoD — Natalie-Eve Williams (@natalieeveradio) September 29, 2020

The new mural comes on the day that Johnson’s debut album has been posthumously released.

‘Where Does It Go’, out today (October 2) via ADASSA, contains acoustic covers of The Smiths‘ ‘Well I Wonder’, 10cc‘s ‘I’m Not In Love’ and ‘True Faith’ by past collaborators New Order as well as two original tracks: ‘Nothing You Can Do’ and ‘Steal Me Easy’.

Following Johnson’s death, tributes poured in from the likes of Ian Brown, New Order’s Stephen Morris, 808 State and more.

Writing for NME, A Certain Ratio’s Martin Moscrop said Johnson’s voice “should comfort in these times,” adding: “She’ll be there with us forever in all the music she’s made. Her soaring voice should be a comfort to us all in these difficult times.”