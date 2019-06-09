Natasha Khan has been teasing new music via social media all week.

From the posts, a new music release from Natasha Khan is expected on June 10 in what will be the musician’s first new material since 2016’s ‘The Bride.’

In several posts, Khan has shared clips from a video which is seemingly about a missing girl. In one post, Khan asks fans to call a hotline which asks you to leave a message a lost girl called Nikki; in another, she appears to have shared a snippet of some dreamy new music.

Check out the posts here.

Khan was recently awarded an Ivor Novello for Best Television Soundtrack for her work on ‘Reqium’ with Dominik Scherrer. Speaking about the winning music, the judges said: “with immediate, absorbing and haunting Celtic vocals the score empowered drama with innovative instrumentation”.

In 2010, Khan received an Ivor Novello for Best Contemporary Song for ‘Daniel.’

Reviewing her last album, NME wrote: “Khan opens up this imaginary world with her voice, vaulting tragically high (‘In God’s House’) or turning feather-light for the album’s serene resolution (‘If I Knew’)…Khan could probably take you anywhere and you’d still be enthralled.”