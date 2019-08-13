New music from You Me At Six is coming this week

Ahead of their return to Reading & Leeds

You Me At Six have confirmed that they will release new music later this week.

The Josh Franceschi-fronted band dropped their sixth album, ‘VI’, in October last year. In a four-star review, NME said: “The band now merges genres confidently and coolly, creating carefree indie-pop tracks, yet always reserving a seat for their rock band roots.”

Taking to Twitter last night (August 12), the group revealed that its follow-up is incoming. Sharing a colourful video from the studio of a canned beverage being cracked open, the band wrote: “NEW MUSIC THIS WEEK.” See that post below.

Franceschi later retweeted the post, along with the message: “It’s true we do. It’s gonna do things to you. I apologise for nothing x”

You Me At Six have performed at a number of festivals throughout the summer, including Truck, Y-Not, and Spain’s Benicàssim. Later this month, they will take to the main stage at Reading & Leeds festivals ahead of The Wombats, Royal Blood, and headliners The 1975.

Earlier this year, frontman Franceschi spoke to NME about his “bucket list” desire to perform at Glastonbury. “With Glastonbury, you’ll get there when you deserve it and maybe it hasn’t been our time yet,” said the singer.

“But Glastonbury isn’t the be-all and end-all for us, although it’s been on our bucket list because of the prestige and the legends who have played it. We’ve done all the festivals we want to, but hopefully it will come.”