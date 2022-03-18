New music venue Outernet Live coming to central London in the summer

A new music venue, Outernet Live, is set to launch in central London in the summer.

The venue will form part of Outernet London, “a billion-pound immersive media, music and culture district” that will be located on the corner of Oxford Street and Charing Cross Road.

Outernet Live, which is said to be the largest live events venue to be built in the centre of London since the 1940s, will be housed beneath The Now Building – described as “the most advanced experiential public space in the world” which will feature 23,000 sq. ft. of floor-to-ceiling 16K screens.

Outernet say that both their new 2000-capacity venue and The Now Building will present “opportunities to combine both the physical and the digital on giant screens”.

“From major movie premieres, staged in ways that have never before been possible, to intimate artist showcases that could then be broadcast across the screens, the launch of Outernet Live is a game-changing moment,” a press release adds. “It will play host to a broad array of live music, dance, immersive theatre, awards shows, brand experiences and beyond.”

Outernet will also be bringing back the 12 Bar Club, which closed in 2015, as part of their plans, with the venue set to return as a 350-capacity space.

“This area of London has an amazing tradition of brilliant venues but many of them have sadly gone,” Philip O’Ferrall, CEO and President Outernet Global, said in a statement. “To open Outernet Live as part of our wider culture and music district makes us all immensely proud.

“It is absolutely vital that artists and fans have a place to go in the centre of our city to perform and enjoy live music and we will welcome many other types of events to our venue as well. When you factor in the incredible things we can do with the Outernet screens we move to another level and our offering is something that really can’t be found anywhere else in the world. We love the history of Denmark Street and embrace what the future holds.”

You can find out more about Outernet’s plans by heading here.

Earlier this month plans were unveiled for Dockyards, a new open-air events space in London which is set to open later this year.