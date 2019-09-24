New music video for The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes The Sun’ to land on 50th anniversary of ‘Abbey Road’

Watch the trailer now

After 50 years, ‘Here Comes The Sun’ by The Beatles is finally getting a music video, which will arrive on the 50th anniversary of the release of ‘Abbey Road’ this Thursday (September 26).

In a nod to the beloved song’s title, the video – set to a new stereo mix of the George Harrison composition – will capture a gorgeous sunrise illuminating Abbey Road Studios’ Studio Two, where the Fab Four recorded most of the legendary album. “The video’s sun centerpiece was filmed as it was meticulously crafted on-set in Abbey Road’s Studio Two,” a press release notes.

The video will also feature photos from the Apple Corps archive, as well as footage shot by Linda McCartney and supplied by Paul McCartney. Watch the trailer below:

The ‘Here Comes The Sun’ video premieres here September 26 at 5.02pm BST, a day before the 50th anniversary reissue of ‘Abbey Road’ arrives on September 27. Besides session recordings and demos, the reissue will feature new mixes of the 17 tracks by Giles Martin – the son of late Beatles producer George Martin – and engineer Sam Okell. Preview the release with the new mixes of ‘Oh! Darling’ and ‘Come Together’.

Recently unearthed tape of a previously unheard conversation between John Lennon, McCartney and Harrison has revealed that the Beatles were actually planning another record after ‘Abbey Road’.

In the tape, which captures the tension that marred the Beatles’ final years, McCartney can also be heard saying, “I thought until this album that George’s songs weren’t that good.” Later, Harrison retorts, “That’s a matter of taste. All down the line, people have liked my songs.”