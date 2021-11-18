New music written by Billie Eilish and Finneas to appear in upcoming Pixar film ‘Turning Red’

Fans can expect new music written by Billie Eilish and Finneas to appear in the forthcoming Pixar film Turning Red.

The coming-of-age film, set in the early 2000s, will centre around 13-year-old Meilin “Mei” Lee, who has the unfortunate quirk of turning into a red panda whenever she feels a strong emotion. It stars Sandra Oh, Orion Lee and newcomer Rosalie Chiang, and is directed by Domee Shi.

Mei and her group of friends are obsessed with the fictional boyband 4*Town, and Billie Eilish and Finneas were approached by the makers of the film to write three of the band’s songs that feature in the film.

One of which, ‘Nobody Like U’, appears in the opening moments of the film’s first trailer, which arrived online today (November 18). The other track that features prominently in the trailer is N*Sync’s classic ‘Bye Bye Bye’.

Watch the trailer in full below.

“When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and Finneas – back before they’d won a billion GRAMMYs – we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse,” Lindsey Collins, the film’s producer, said in a statement.

“We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!”

Eilish has been involved with a string of films and television programmes in recent months. The song she and Finneas wrote for the latest Bond film, No Time To Die, just went platinum in the UK after being released early last year.

She recently took a trip to Sesame Street to perform a kid-friendly version of ‘Happier Than Ever’, and she also played Sally in the live-to-film concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

‘Happier Than Ever’, Eilish’s second album, arrived back in July. NME gave the record five stars upon its release, writing that Eilish “has repeated the success of her stellar debut – without repeating any of its tricks”.

Meanwhile, Finneas’ debut solo album ‘Optimist’ arrived last month, with NME‘s Rhian Daly noting it as “an accomplished first album that really shines and, given Finneas’ track record so far, we wouldn’t have expected anything less.”