A new open-air venue will open in Greenwich next month

A new open-air venue called Modern Wharf Terrace will open in Greenwich, London next month.

A description on the site’s official website promises “idyllic views of Canary Wharf’s skyline across the Thames, international DJs, street food, cocktails and craft beer on tap from Brew By Numbers”.

The outdoor space adjoins to the Brew By Numbers Brewery, and is less than a mile from the O2 Arena. A free entry opening party will be held on April 29 from 5pm until 10pm, with a line-up still to be announced.

The venues operator Alex Donald said: “We’re really excited to be bringing some of the best names in electronic music to this stunning location on the Thames.

“The terrace is part of Brew By Numbers Brewery and I knew it had huge potential to be transformed into a music venue. Open-air dancing in London is still a rarity and we’re making the most of this with uninterrupted panoramic views, Funktion One sound and the best street food.”

Following the opening event, a number of electronic music-focused events are scheduled over the coming months. Artists set to play the venue include Marcel Vogel, Nancie, Fabio, Terry Farley, and Kevin McKay. You can find the full listings here.

It’s not the only new venue planned for the capital. Last week, a new arena called the MSG Sphere was given the go-ahead despite objections from The O2 operator AEG.

First announced back in 2018, the 21,500-capacity venue is the brainchild of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, the team behind the iconic New York venue of the same name. It will become the UK’s largest concert arena.

After futuristic mock-up images of the venue were published in 2019, MSG shared further details about the new space in September 2020 – including the news that Network Rail had withdrawn its initial objection to the construction of the arena.