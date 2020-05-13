New Order and Pet Shop Boys postpone US co-headline tour

Pet Shop Boys and New Order‘s scheduled US co-headline tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The two iconic groups were set to embark on their joint Unity Tour across North America on September 5.

Kicking off in Toronto, the 11-date stint would have also seen the bands perform at venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Today (May 13), New Order issued a statement via their social media channels to confirm that Unity Tour would no longer be taking place in 2020.

Tickets for the original dates will remain valid for the new dates but refunds will be available if required in due course.

“New Order and Pet Shop Boys unfortunately have to announce that our much-anticipated Unity Tour of North America, scheduled to start September 2020, will be moving to next year,” the band wrote. “We are rescheduling the tour to commence September 2021 and will announce the new dates shortly.”

Fans were told that the tickets they purchased for the original dates would remain valid for next year’s shows. Refunds will also be available should ticketholders be unable to make the rescheduled concerts.

“Thank you for your understanding. Stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021,” the statement concluded.

You can see the affected dates below:

SEPTEMBER 2020

05 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage

09 – Boston, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

11 – Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at the Mann

12 – New York, Madison Square Garden

15 – Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion

18 – Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion

20 – Minneapolis, The Armory

24 – Vancouver, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

26 – George, Gorge Amphitheatre

30 – San Francisco, Chase Center

OCTOBER 2020

02 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

