New Order announce 2023 UK and European tour with Confidence Man

New Order have announced details of a UK and European tour, with Confidence Man due to support – see full dates below.

The new dates follow a run of shows in North America in March which included a performance and in conversation key-note speech with the band at the SXSW Festival.

The band also performed earlier in the same week as part of Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater.

New Order will begin their upcoming tour on September 21 at Copenhagen Royal Arena, before heading to Amsterdam, Paris, London, Dublin and Glasgow. They finish up in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on October 7.

Tickets for the tour will be on sale this Friday, April 14 at 9.30am. See full dates below and find tickets here.

Last month, New Order backed the #LetTheMusicMove campaign against proposed changes to US visa rules that would impact touring artists.

In February, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it was planning to raise touring visa fees for foreign acts by more than 250 per cent.

“The influence of New York club culture has been pivotal to the evolution of New Order, from our initial shows at legendary long-lost venues like Tier 3, Hurrah and the Peppermint Lounge to our recent arena tour with the Pet Shop Boys,” the Manchester band said in a statement.

They added: “Through our support of the #LetTheMusicMove campaign, we want the US Government to rethink these policy changes and look to alternative measures that encourage greater musical exchange, not less.”

In March, the band celebrated 40 years of ‘Blue Monday’ with a range of special merchandise. This came just weeks after the band released a new ‘Blue Monday’-themed t-shirt in support of mental health charity CALM.

Speaking to NME about the recording classic track, which went on to become the best-selling 12-inch single of all time, former bassist Peter Hook said: “It was actually quite shocking to realise what these new machines could do – you were always in awe of them.”

Meanwhile, Primavera Sound Festival announced New Order as its final headliner for its 2023 line-up. The 2023 instalment of the festival, which will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid, will see the Manchester legends perform at the former’s Parc del Fòrum on June 1 and at the and at the latter’s Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey on June 8. You can find additional information here.

New Order UK and European tour 2023

September

21– Royal Arena, Copenhagen

23 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

26 – Zénith, Paris

29 – The O2, London

OCTOBER

1 – 3Arena, Dublin

5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

7 – First Direct Arena, Leeds