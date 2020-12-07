New Order announce Manchester homecoming show for 2021

New Order have announced that they’ll be putting on a huge homecoming show in Manchester next year.

Taking place at Manchester’s Heaton Park on September 10, 2021, it will be the band’s first hometown show in four years and promises to be “a defining moment in their illustrious career”. They will be supported by Hot Chip and Working Men’s Club.

“The connection between ourselves and Manchester has played a pivotal role in who we are as a band,” New Order said in a statement. “We have countless memories from across the city, from our early days starting out, and beyond.”

They added: “We promise to bring a celebration like no other to Heaton Park in 2021, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together for a night we’ll never forget.”

Looking forward to their support slot, Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor said: “We’ve learnt a lot from New Order (including how Bernard likes his tea), and they have made some incredible music, marrying the emotional with the electronic, a synthetic, at times icy beauty with rawness and pop melody, and they’ve certainly influenced us, as well as us sharing some of the same influences that have informed their music, like Chicago House, Detroit Techno, or Italo Disco.

He concluded: “But they’re always proudly themselves, and it will be a great honour to play on the same bill with them, in their hometown, and for us to be back on stage in Manchester. Can’t wait!”

Working Men’s Club’s Sydney Minsky-Sargeant added: “It’s an honour to play with a band as significant as New Order and on more or less home turf too. I’m sure it’ll be a day to remember and to be supporting New Order in Manchester will be super special.”

Tickets go on sale this week, starting with a special fan pre-sale on Tuesday (December 8) and full general release tickets on Thursday (December 10) from 9am – get them here.

To celebrate the news of New Order’s return to Manchester in 2021, the band will join Tim Burgess for a special Tim’s Listening Party event on December 15 at 8pm for their most recent LP ‘Music Complete’.

Meanwhile, New Order have announced that they will release their 2018 sold out Alexandra Palace show across multiple formats next year.

The gig, which took place on November 9, 2018 was the band’s only show that year and saw them share covers of Joy Division songs ‘Disorder’, ‘Atmosphere’, ‘Decades’ and ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

Due to arrive in April, 2021, New Order shared news of the release on Twitter, along with a video of their performance of ‘Sub-Culture’ from the show.