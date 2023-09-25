New Order announce one-off Los Angeles show with Blossoms

New Order have announced a one-off show in Los Angeles, with Blossoms to support.

The band will be performing at the 6,000-capacity YouTube Theater in the city on November 15, which is a warm-up show ahead of the band’s appearance at Darker Waves Festival in Huntington Beach on November 18. New Order are co-headlining the festival alongside Tears For Fears.

The gig has been billed as part of the Darker Waves Sideshow series, with X, Drab Majesty and Provoker, OMD and Echo and the Bunnymen all playing headline gigs in California in the week leading up to the festival.

Tickets for New Order’s show with Blossoms go on sale on Friday (September 29) – you can buy yours here.

Earlier this month, the band announced reissued editions of their classic compilation album ‘Substance 1987’.

Originally released via the legendary Factory Records, the record featured all of the Manchester band’s singles up to that point in their 12″ forms, as well as many of their respective B-sides.

‘Substance 1987’ also contained newly-recorded versions of the songs ‘Temptation’ and Confusion’. Other tracks that appeared as part of the collection included ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ and ‘Ceremony’.

Back in 2020, ‘Substance 1987′ returned to online streaming services after being removed five years prior.

Meanwhile, New Order are currently in the middle of their 2023 European and UK arena tour. See the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

26 – Zénith, Paris

29 – The O2, London

OCTOBER

1 – 3Arena, Dublin

5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

7 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Back in May, Peter Hook ran the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run in honour of The Smiths’ Andy Rourke, who died aged 59 after “a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer”.