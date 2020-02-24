New Order announce only UK show for 2020

New Order have announced their only UK show for 2020, which is set to take place this autumn.

The legendary band will return to London for the first time since their 2018 show at Alexandra Palace with a headline date at The O2.

New Order will take over the North Greenwich venue on October 10, with tickets for the date set to go on sale at 9:30am on Friday (February 28). They will be available to purchase here.

The show will come after the Bernard Sumner-led group completed a co-headline tour in North America with Pet Shop Boys, which was announced earlier today (February 24). The Unity Tour will kick off in Toronto on September 5 and conclude in Los Angeles on October 2, stopping off at iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden along the way.

New Order released their latest album ‘Music Complete’ in 2015. Since then, they have continued to tour across the world, including a handful of UK dates last summer. Reviewing their Bristol show in July 2019, NME said: “This was a night capable of stirring the heart and soul, and while there may be some significant pieces of the puzzle notably absent from this band, tonight there’s no room for any concern about that. Once again, New Order deliver with finesse and class.”

Before their tour with Pet Shop Boys kicks off later this year, New Order will visit Japan and Australia for a series of shows in March.

Meanwhile, Thurston Moore covered New Order’s ‘Leave Me Alone’ last year. The original version of the track appeared on the Manchester band’s 1983 album ‘Power, Corruption & Lies’, while Moore’s reworking served as a B-side to a trio of singles titled ‘Pollination’, ‘Spring Swells’, and ‘Three Graces’.