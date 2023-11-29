New Order announce huge summer 2024 UK shows in Cardiff and Manchester

New Order have announced details of two huge UK shows, set to take place next summer. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (November 29), the first of the two mammoth headline dates will be held at Cardiff Bay on August 22. It will also feature support from The Charlatans, and mark New Order’s first UK performances since their run of dates earlier this year.

The second instalment of the outdoor shows will be a homecoming gig, held at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester. Structured as an all-day event on August 24, the show will be their first full headline performance in the city since 2021 and feature support from Johnny Marr and Róisín Murphy.

The latter of the two shows also follows on from another headline show at Wythenshawe Park earlier this year, when another Manchester local Noel Gallagher headlined the debut event with his solo project High Flying Birds.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am on December 4, with the general sale beginning at 10am the following day. Find tickets here.

We are pleased to announce two UK shows, at Cardiff's Alexander Head with @thecharlatans, and at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester with @Johnny_Marr and @roisinmurphy. Presale tickets are on sale at 10am on 04/12 General on sale begins at 10am on Tuesday 05/12.#NewOrderLive pic.twitter.com/ddJvOEZoxy — New Order (@neworder) November 29, 2023

Over 2023, New Order celebrated the 40th anniversary of their seminal track ‘Blue Monday’, and announced reissued editions of their classic compilation ‘Substance 1987’ to mark the milestone – the band’s biggest-selling album to date.

The newly announced shows also follow on from their headline slot at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival over this summer and, more recently, founding member Bernard Sumner joined forces with Gogol Bordello to share a cover of punk classic ‘Solidarity’, with profits being donated to a relief charity in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Sumner also spoke to NME about his recent collaboration with Mella Dee ‘Riptide’, and what the future holds.

“It was all about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and I was just seeing that all of the time,” he said, recalling the political inspiration for the lyrics. “I’d been in a vacuum so I wrote it about politics, really, and the war. I wanted to write it about something that meant a lot to me.”

As for Johnny Marr, the indie music icon announced details of his compilation album ‘Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr’ in September and shared his new single ‘Somewhere’. Additionally, as part of the celebrations for his 10 years as a solo artist, Marr has announced two homecoming concerts in Manchester with 30-piece orchestra.