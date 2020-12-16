Listen to three new remixes of New Order’s ‘Be A Rebel’

New Order have shared three new remixes of their September single ‘Be A Rebel’ – you can listen to the tracks below.

Drummer Stephen Morris told NME at the time of the song’s original release that stylistically the track was “kind of carrying on from ‘Music Complete’. It’s a very dance-y song.” He also confirmed that the release was a one-off, but added: “We thought we’d start with one and then see how it goes.”

New Order have today (December 16) released ‘Be a Rebel [Remixes Part One]’, featuring reworkings by the band’s frontman Bernard Sumner as well as the DJs Paul Woolford and Maceo Plex.

“As someone from the north of England, shaped and schooled by the legacy of Factory records and acid house, New Order cast an indelible shadow,” Woolford said in a statement. “Their influence over youth culture is immeasurable for obvious reasons. Accordingly, I feel like I’ve been in training to work with them most of my life.”

You can hear the three new remixes of ‘Be A Rebel’ below.

Earlier this month, New Order announced details of a huge homecoming show at Manchester’s Heaton Park. The band, who will be supported on the day by Hot Chip and Working Men’s Club, will play at the outdoor venue on September 10, 2021.

New Order also recently shared the official, NYSU-directed video for ‘Be A Rebel’.

“We’d previously worked with NYSU from Madrid when they created a memorable video for us to go with ‘Restless’, and their imagination and creativity with film really struck a chord with the band,” the band said in a statement.

“For ‘Be a Rebel’, it has been great to team up with NYSU again, and their inspirational treatment and unique aesthetic compliments the track with a very original vision.”