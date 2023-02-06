New Order to launch new Manchester music festival and conference Beyond The Music at SXSW

New Order will launch a new Manchester multi-venue music festival and conference with a show at South By Southwest Music Festival (SXSW) next month.

Beyond The Music is due to take place across multiple venues in the city in October, with New Order announced as the festival’s first artist ambassadors.

The festival is described as a “co-operative”, according to a press release, and “the first festival and conference to have integrated decision-making structure to create actions, and exist as more than just a talking shop.”

Advertisement

New Order’s SXSW launch show will be on March 13 at the Moody Theatre and will feature appearances from The Orielles and Loose Articles.

We're excited to be part of the @gobeyondmcr launch at @sxsw with @TheOrielles and @_LooseArticles at @acllive. Beyond the Music is a new global music conference and festival taking place in Manchester, UK on 11-14 October 2023 Find out more here: https://t.co/dctFZd4XB7 pic.twitter.com/5jZwHwLQhx — New Order (@neworder) February 6, 2023

Beyond The Music founder Oli Wilson said: “It’s a pivotal time in the history of the music industry and for Manchester, so it’s only right the two are coming together again to decide what the future is going to look like.

“Whether it has been with technology or creating new business models within the industry, from the very beginning of their career, New Order have always led the curve. Now in 2023 we are proud to have New Order as our first artists ambassadors, as they embody the spirit of Manchester and share the same commitment to innovation as Beyond The Music.”

New Order also added: “We’re supporting Beyond The Music to help change and innovation in the music industry, particularly in mental health which is something close to our hearts.

“Manchester is a place where this can happen, our home and the city of revolution, and we’re looking forward to the launch of Beyond The Music with a live show at SXSW and being a part of this positive movement for the music industry.”

Advertisement

Last month, New Order announced plans to play this year’s SXSW along with four other shows in the US.

The band kick off their first show at The Factory in Dallas on March 9 before calling at San Antonio, SXSW, Houston and New Orleans on March 18. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.