New Order have launched a new official t-shirt in aid of the British Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Available through the band’s official merch store, the shirt’s design was inspired by the VHS label of their Taras Shevchenko concert film, which was designed by the Peter Saville Associates agency.

The gig in question was filmed in late 1981 at the Ukrainian National Home in New York City. The film was named after Taras Shevchenko, the 19th century writer, poet and painter whose works championed the formation of an independent Ukraine.

Advertisement

You can purchase the white t-shirt for £25, with a minimum of £10 from each sale being donated to the Red Cross.

Last November, New Order marked the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘Movement’ by sharing the aforementioned NYC show on YouTube in its entirety. In the description, the group are now encouraging viewers “to unite and help those affected by the crisis in Ukraine”.

The Red Cross is continuing to urge the public to donate to the people of Ukraine, saying on its official website that “the humanitarian situation is increasingly dire and desperate”.

“Millions of people have no safe place to call home,” the post reads. “More than 3 million have already left Ukraine, while countless more are still trapped underground, taking cover from the shelling, and desperate for a safe escape.

“Hundreds of thousands of people still have no food, no water, no medical care, and no heat or electricity.”

Advertisement

It continues: “Red Cross teams have been working around the clock to get critical care to those who need it most, both in Ukraine and its bordering countries. But with recent freezing temperatures, and ongoing violence, an enormous number of people urgently need help right now.”

New Order’s decision to help the Ukrainian people amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country comes after The Cure launched a new charity t-shirt and Massive Attack announced plans to sell off new artwork in aid of the cause.

The Concert For Ukraine benefit show aired on ITV on Tuesday (March 29) in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. It featured performances from Ed Sheeran, Manic Street Preachers, Anne-Marie and more.

The concert raised over £12million, with the figure expected to keep rising. It was expected to bring in around £3million in funds.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.