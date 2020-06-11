New Order and Pet Shop Boys announce rescheduled Unity Tour dates

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have announced the rescheduled dates for their joint Unity Tour.

The two bands were meant to begin a co-headline stint across North America in September, but were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today (June 11), they confirmed the rescheduled tour dates, set to begin in September 2021. “Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new dates,” New Order wrote in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

New Order & Pet Shop Boys North American The Unity Tour has been rescheduled to 2021 – see complete date listing below…. Posted by New Order on Thursday, June 11, 2020

“If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. Thank you for understanding.” They also informed fans they could find more information on the Live Nation website.

The full rescheduled tour dates for the Unity Tour are as follows:

September 2021

18 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

20 – Boston, MA, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

22 – New York, Madison Square Garden

25 – Philadelphia, PA, TD Pavilion at The Mann

28 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

October 2021

Advertisement

1 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

3 – Minneapolis, MN, Armory

7 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

9 – George, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

13 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

15 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

16 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

Earlier this year, New Order streamed their 2017 with artist Liam Gillick for the first time as part of Manchester International Festival 2020. The show, which was part of the festival three years ago, saw the electro-pop icons performing at Manchester’s legendary Old Granada Studios, where Joy Division made their 1978 television debut on Tony Wilson’s So It Goes.

Meanwhile, Pet Shop Boys released their latest album ‘Hotspot’ in January. In a four-star review, NME said: “After last year’s tub-thumping ‘Agenda’ EP, it’s a return to what they do best: expertly saying their piece while slyly containing enough hooks that mean even hardline home secretary Priti Patel would dance to it.”