New Order release new ‘Blue Monday’ t-shirt in support of mental health charity CALM

New Order have released a new ‘Blue Monday’-themed t-shirt in support of mental health charity CALM.

The new piece of merchandise is the work of Factory Records graphic designer Peter Saville and based upon the design for the band’s legendary 1983 track.

It arrives today (January 16) on the day known as ‘Blue Monday’ itself, which is widely regarded as the most depressing day of the year.

100 per cent of proceeds from the t-shirt will go to CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), and it’s available to pre-order here from today until February 17.

New Order said of the shirt: “We are proud to be ambassadors for CALM and honoured to be using ‘Blue Monday’ to help raise awareness for the brilliant work they do to support millions of people struggling with their mental health.”

Saville added: “ It’s a bit tongue and cheek launching a commemorative Blue Monday tee on Monday 16th January. But ultimately we wanted to use this as a vehicle to raise awareness and funds for CALM’s important work. Whether you’re having a Blue Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, we want people to know that CALM is there for you every day if you’re struggling.”

Of the link-up with New Order, CALM CEO Simon Gunning said: “’Blue Monday’ has been on repeat since 1983 for a generation of music lovers. From the first beat of the intro, to perhaps the most iconic 12” sleeve of all time, millions of people are instantly drawn into what has rightly become one of the best-loved tracks in British music history – and that memorable opening line ‘How does it feel?’ fits perfectly into CALM’s ethos of support.

“To have New Order and Peter Saville, to support us with such a brilliantly creative idea we will reach thousands of people with the clear message that whether it’s the middle of January or any other day, CALM is always here for you.”

Earlier this year, New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris appeared in Parliament to discuss mental health and suicide prevention on the 42nd anniversary of the death of their Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis.

During the discussion, Sumner recalled Curtis’ final years and how hard it can be to spot the signs of depression. “Originally, we didn’t think he had a mental health problem – we thought he had a problem with epilepsy,” said Sumner, describing the frontman as a “regular” and “happy-go-lucky guy”. “His lyrics were a bit on the dark side, to put it mildly, but when Ian was with us on a day-to-day basis and in rehearsals, he was a good laugh.

“You look at a lot of photos of Ian at the time, and a lot of them are of him with his head in his hands. Those photos were taken in the two weeks before he died. Most of the rest of the time, he was fine.”

Sumner went on to explain how attitudes towards depression and breaking down the stigma that surrounds mental health have come a long way since Curtis’ death. “You were told in those days that [suicide attempts] were a cry for help, but that’s not really the case,” he said. “It’s as serious as hell and should be taken seriously.”

