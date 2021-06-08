New Order release new ‘World In Motion’ merch in time for Euro 2020

New Order have released a new line of merch inspired by their classic 1990 football single ‘World In Motion’ to mark Euro 2020, which kicks off this weekend.

The track was initially released in 1990 to mark the FIFA World Cup in Italy, and featured vocal contributions from that year’s England Football Team and a memorable rap from striker John Barnes.

Now, the band have released brand new t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, bucket hats and footballs emblazoned with the track’s title and artwork. You can see the products below, and purchase them here.

Advertisement

‘World In Motion’ remains New Order’s only ever Number One single, topping the charts for two weeks in 1990.

It has since returned to the charts coinciding with subsequent football tournaments. A re-recorded version reached Number 43 during the 2002 World Cup, while the original hit 22 and 48 during the 2010 and 2018 World Cups respectively.

Listing ‘World In Motion’ among the greatest ever football songs earlier today (June 8), NME described the track as being “melodically up there with New Order’s finest singles. ‘World In Motion’ would still stand proud even if it had nothing to do with the beautiful game.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, another classic football anthem, Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds‘ ‘Three Lions’, received a limited edition vinyl reissue featuring the original 1996 track on the A-Side and the 1998 World Cup version as the B-Side.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, New Order recently rescheduled their North American tour with Pet Shop Boys until 2022. It’s the third time the dates have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.