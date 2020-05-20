New Order reschedule huge London show at The O2 over coronavirus fears

New Order have announced that they are rescheduling their huge show at The O2 in London to 2021 due to the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The band were set to play at the London arena on October 10 in what was being billed as their only UK live date of 2020.

New Order have announced today (May 20) that they have now moved the gig to next year, confirming that they will play at The O2 on Saturday November 6, 2021. The show will be New Order’s only UK live date in 2021.

Unfortunately we have to announce that our show at The O2 this October will be moving to 6th November 2021.Tickets for… Posted by New Order on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The band told ticket-holding fans that their original tickets will remain valid for the new date, but refunds will be available if required.

“Thank you for your understanding,” New Order told fans in a short statement. “Stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

Last week New Order and the Pet Shop Boys’ co-headlining tour of North America was postponed until 2021.

Earlier this week, New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris took part in a livestream event to celebrate the life of the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis.

Moving Through The Silence was held to also raise money for the Manchester mental health charity Manchester Mind, while marking the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week.