New Order team up with Arthur Baker for new ‘Be A Rebel’ remix

New Order have teamed up with long-time collaborator Arthur Baker to remix ‘Be A Rebel’, their surprise single which arrived last year.

Baker, who co-wrote seminal New Order tracks such as ‘Confusion’ and ‘Thieves Like Us’, offers an original twist in his latest remix – with backing vocals provided by his wife and former Rockers Revenge bandmate Tina B.

Also announced and available for pre-order today is the ‘Be a Rebel’ remix double 12” and

CD, which bring together all 11 remixes of the track.

You can check out the track-listing in full below.

Be a Rebel 12” tracklist:

A1 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Paul Woolford Remix New Order Edit)

A2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (JakoJako Remix)

B1 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Maceo Plex Remix)

B2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Melawati Remix)

C1 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Bernard’s Outlaw Mix)

C2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Renegade Spezial Edit)

D1 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Arthur Baker Remix)

D2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Mark Reeder’s Dirty Devil Remix)

Be a Rebel CD / Digital tracklist:

1 – ‘Be a Rebel’

2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Bernard’s Renegade Mix)

3 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Stephen’s T34 Mix)

4 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Bernard’s Renegade Instrumental Mix)

5 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Paul Woolford Remix New Order Edit)

6 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (JakoJako Remix)

7 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Maceo Plex Remix)

8 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Melawati Remix)

9 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Bernard’s Outlaw Mix)

10 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Arthur Baker Remix)

11 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Mark Reeder’s Dirty Devil Remix)

12 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Edit)

13 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Renegade Spezial Edit)

Friday (April 7) will also see New Order releasing ‘Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace)’, which takes in their acclaimed 2018 show at the London venue.