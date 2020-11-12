New Order’s Bernard Sumner has revealed that he recently contracted coronavirus.

The co-founder of Joy Division revealed he contracted COVID-19 in the last few weeks and that he’s still in recovery from the illness.

Speaking on The Current’s Morning Show, Sumner said “I’m just recovering from coronavirus actually. Got it three weeks ago…”

Saying that the virus has left his voice ‘gruff” he said he was “one of the lucky ones” and noted that he “didn’t get it too bad.”

He continued: “I had a little bit of a temperature, but not much. I had it for four days, then it went away for four days, and then it came back for four days. When it came back, it was more severe, but still not too bad. I just felt extreme fatigue, like a really bad hangover. Then it went away, and I’m okay.

“But I’ve heard horror stories over here about it. A couple people who know people who’ve died from it. I’m very lucky. We got a real serious second wave here. But it seems like Russian roulette. Like, you can get light symptoms, like me, or it can kill you. It’s crazy.”

You can listen to the interview here:

Last week (November 9), New Order announced that they will release their 2018 sold out Alexandra Palace show across multiple formats next year.

The gig, which took place exactly two years ago on November 9, was the band’s only 2018 show and saw them share covers of Joy Division songs ‘Disorder’, ‘Atmosphere’, ‘Decades’ and ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

Due to arrive in April, 2021, New Order shared news of the release on Twitter, along with a video of their performance of ‘Sub-Culture’ from the show.

Last month, Peter Hook discussed his first impressions of Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis.

Hook was speaking on the first episode of Transmissions The Definitive Story, a new podcast about Joy Division and New Order.