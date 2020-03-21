New Orleans DJ Black N Mild dies due to coronavirus

Go DJ Black N Mild, a celebrated bounce DJ and New Orleans radio personality, has died due to the coronavirus.

The 44-year-old, whose real name was Oliver Stokes Jr., was one of two people to die from the coronavirus in Louisiana, according to Nola.com.

The DJ tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday (March 19) and died on the same day.

Not to be mistaken for Adam “BlaqNmilD” Pigott, a producer from New Orleans who has worked with Drake on the singles ‘In My Feelings’ and ‘Nice For What’, Stokes is known for bringing bounce music to New Orleans and to have one of the earliest radio shows dedicated to the genre, Bounce 104.5.

After leaving New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, he wound up in Houston where he hosted a mix show for KHOU.

In addition to his music career, Stokes had also worked as the “in school suspension coordinator” at Arthur Ashe Charter School in Gentilly since July 2019.

“Our school community is devastated,” said Sabrina Pence, the CEO of FirstLine Schools, the charter organisation that operates Arthur Ashe.

Stokes left work on March 9 with a fever, Pence said, and did not return.

