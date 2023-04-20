New phone line opens in BBC Tim Westwood sexual misconduct investigation

A new phone line has opened as part of an investigation into the sexual misconduct of former BBC DJ, Tim Westwood.

The new phone line will be open 24 hours a day from today (April 20) up until May 19, and allow anyone with concerns about the former DJ’s conduct to share their experiences.

Anyone who reaches out to the phone line will be able to express their experience or concerns confidentially and anonymously to independent safeguarding experts – Ms White and Jahnine Davis.

Both White and Davis are leading an independent review into the former DJ, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct raised against him. These accusations first arose in April last year, when Westwood was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in a joint investigation by The Guardian and BBC News.

Following the accusations, Westwood has consistently denied all allegations raised against him. A spokesperson also told The Guardian that the claims were false.

Davis discussed the launch of the new phone line and ongoing investigation into the DJ’s conduct with BBC earlier today (April 20). “We know that it’s not easy to come forward,” she said. “We want to make certain those who want to do so can speak directly to someone who has experience and expertise of these sensitive matters.”

Those wanting to contact the phone line can do so, 24 hours a day, between April 20 and May 19 at 08000 121 838.

Alternatively, those wanting to come forward can also email their evidence confidentially and anonymously to the address here.

Last week, it was announced that Westwood had been interviewed under caution by police in relation to five sexual offence allegations – dating back over 40 years.

Reported by The Guardian, the 65-year-old was interviewed by the Metropolitan Police last month and again last week about the offences which were alleged to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016. The DJ stepped down from his radio show with Capital Xtra in April of last year.

In a further investigation – the BBC News documentary Hip Hop’s Open Secret: Tim Westwood – the DJ was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s.

Other accusations included a woman who described having a “controlling” relationship with Westwood when she was 16 and he was in his 40s. Two others claimed they were sexually assaulted by him when they were in their mid-teens.

A spokesperson for the DJ issued a comment in response to the documentary, saying: “Our client confirms that there has never been any complaint made against him, whether officially or unofficially, relating to claims of inappropriate behaviour of the nature described.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.