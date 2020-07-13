GAMING  

New planning rules announced to protect UK music venues from being demolished

The policy is expected to remain in place until December 31

By Damian Jones
omeara
Omeara in London is one of the many UK music venues currently under threat (Picture: Getty)

New planning rules have been announced by the government to stop music venues being demolished.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick announced the measures yesterday (July 12), will mean local councils must take into account the temporary impact the coronavirus has had on venues when considering permission for redevelopment, demolition or change of use.

It is hoped the move will safeguard venues by preventing them from being bought up and converted into housing or shops.

“Our theatres, concert halls and live music performance venues are the envy of the world and are central to our cultural heritage,” Mr Jenrick said.

“That’s why we’re investing £1.57 billion to protect Britain’s cultural, arts and heritage institutions, as well as ensuring these buildings aren’t destroyed.

“It is vital they are properly protected by the planning system for both people today to enjoy and future generations.” The policy is expected to remain in place until December 31.

It comes just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson stoked fears that venues could be under threat after he confirmed proposals that would allow developers to demolish and rebuild vacant and redundant commercial buildings if they are rebuilt as homes.

The Music Venue Trust claimed that the regulations were a “replica” of the Permitted Development Rights, which allowed developers to close hundreds of venues before the government eventually stepped in to protect them in 2018 as part of the Agent of Change principle.

After seeking “urgent” clarification as to the new regulations’ effect on venues, the MVT later confirmed that grassroots venues won’t be affected.

Earlier this month, the UK government announced an unprecedented £1.57 billion in grants to support the arts sector.

The news followed the launch of the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign, which saw more than 1,500 artists and industry figures coming together to call on the government to stop “catastrophic damage” to live music.

