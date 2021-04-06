New podcast launched to shine light on music’s fight against climate crisis

A new podcast has been launched to shine a light on the music community’s fight against the climate crisis.

Sounds Like A Plan is a “compelling new podcast series shining a light on the important ways the music world is taking action”, hosted by music journalist Greg Cochrane and Savages drummer Fay Milton.

Launched today (April 6) ahead of Earth Day (April 22), each episode will feature an “inspiring climate advocate from the music community”

Guests include The 1975’s manager Jamie Oborne, who will share the band’s “eye-opening experience collaborating with Greta Thunberg, reimagining their global touring in the post-pandemic age and greening a successful record label”, and Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, who will discuss how the group “have used their influential platform to champion the preservation of our natural ecosystems for 20+ years and where they’ll go next”.

“The action taking place across the music universe is inspiring, energising and, above all, urgently needed right now,” Cochrane said in a press release. “We know about Billie Eilish and Coldplay, but it’s not just those in front of the microphone creating positive change. Sounds Like A Plan is a place for people throughout the music community to share their passion for climate action and how they’re harnessing the transformative power of music culture.”

Milton added: “The world is aware and anxious about the climate and the ecological destruction that we are experiencing. There are so many great initiatives going on throughout music that are bringing positive change in this space. Now it’s time to get the conversation going and get together to tell those in power that we need urgent action.

“Anything I can do to add my voice to that I will. It’s been so inspiring to connect with our amazing guests and hear about all of the initiatives that are taking place.”

See the full list of guests for the first series of Sounds Like A Plan below:

Ep 1: Fay Milton, Savages and co-founder of Music Declares Emergency

Ep 2: Ed O’Brien, Radiohead guitarist and climate activist

Ep 3: Chiara Badiali, from Julie’s Bicycle, a charity that supports creatives to act on climate change environmental sustainability

Ep 4: Jamie Oborne, manager of The 1975 and CEO of Dirty Hit Records

Ep 5: Heidi Lenffer, keyboardist in Cloud Control and founder of Future Energy Artists

Ep 6: KAM-BU, rapper and conservationist

Ep 7: Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, which includes Reading + Leeds, Latitude and more

Ep 8: TBC

The first episode is available now – listen to it here.

Meanwhile, a new report by German organisation Clean Scene has focused on the effects that international DJs have on climate change.

The report, titled ‘Last Night a DJ Took a Flight,’ is described as “exploring the carbon footprint of touring DJs and looking towards alternative futures within the dance music industry.” You can read it in full here.