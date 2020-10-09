New podcast telling the story of Joy Division and New Order launching this month

A new podcast telling the story of Joy Division and New Order is launching later this month.

Transmissions The Definitive Story will track the band’s origins, up to the release of their 1983 single ‘Blue Monday’, and will be narrated by Maxine Peake.

Launching on October 29, the podcast will feature interviews with Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert and Peter Hook alongside famous fans including Bono, Damon Albarn, Johnny Marr, Liam Gallagher, Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood and more.

Listen to the trailer for the new podcast here.

Speaking about the new series, Bernard Sumner says: “Nothing would’ve stopped us – nothing did stop us, did it? Ian’s death didn’t stop us, Martin’s death didn’t stop us, getting all the equipment stolen didn’t stop us… There was nothing to go back to. There was no plan B.”

Peter Hook added: “To be in one band with such a distinct identity is pretty bloody lucky but then to get into two bands was amazing!”

Back in August, New Order released ‘Be A Rebel’ – their first new track in five years. Reviewing the song, NME called it “a rock-solid – if not especially revolutionary – slice of New Order occupying the dreamier end of the spectrum”.

Read NME’s recent feature with New Order, diving into the creation of their seminal 1983 album ‘Power, Corruption & Lies’, here.

Speaking to NME during the interview, Stephen Morris said that Joy Division may have gone in a “Radiohead direction” if the band had continued.

“We were into Kraftwerk and general electronic music,” Morris said. “Had Joy Division continued, we would have used a lot more electronic music – but probably in a lot more of a, dare I say it, Radiohead direction rather than straight-ahead dance. It would have been atmospheric, but rhythmic I suppose.”