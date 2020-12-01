New posthumous Juice WRLD track ‘Real Shit’ to arrive later today

A new posthumous single from Juice WRLD is set to arrive today, it has been confirmed.

The late rapper (real name Jared Higgins) will join forces with Benny Blanco on ‘Real Shit’ – with the latter confirming the new track on Instagram.

Juice WRLD died in December 2019 from an accidental overdose at the age of 21.

“Tomorrow”, wrote Blanco – alongside an animation of the track’s artwork and a photo of the two artists together.

“You two have some of the hardest songs together so like i’m excited,” wrote one of Blanco’s fans.

The new track comes after it was revealed that another posthumous album from the late rapper is reportedly in the works, after his first posthumous album called ‘Legends Never Die’ hit Number One in the UK album charts.

Asked what he was currently working on by The Hollywood Fix, rapper Lil Bibby said: “JUICE Wrld, next album…”

When asked to clarify whether another album was coming, he replied: “I’m talking too much…”

Reviewing Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’, NME wrote: “Where other posthumous projects have succeeded – see the recent Pop Smoke album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ – in ensuring that these larger-than-life characters are accurately represented in their charisma and verve, ‘Legends Never Die’ falls flat.

“What mattered most to Juice WRLD and his fans was his voice and his message. Despite the contagious nature of most of the tracks, that message is muted or left jumbled within a meandering album. Juice WRLD’s music came to life most when he made it seem like you were the only two people in the room like he was speaking directly to you, the listener. That intimacy is sadly missing here.”

Meanwhile, back in October, Juice WRLD’s mother has penned a new open letter to mark World Mental Health Day.