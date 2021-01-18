New Radicals to reform after 22 years for Joe Biden’s Inauguration

The New Radicals – widely known for their 1998 smash hit ‘You Get What You Give’ – are set to reunite for the first time in 22 years, in honour of Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration.

The band, who famously broke up just months after that release, will perform the song as part of the virtual Biden-Harris ‘Parade Across America’, Rolling Stone reports. New Radicals are reportedly closing the event following the swearing-in ceremony.

Frontman Gregg Alexander released a statement, saying: “If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time.”

“America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of the song… this world is gonna pull through.”

‘You Get What You Give’ rose to prominence across the 2020 Presidential campaign trail after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband and future Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff chose it as his walk-on song. Additionally, Biden has spoken about his personal connection with the track, particularly as an inspirational “theme song” during his son Beau Biden’s battle with cancer.

“During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals,” Biden wrote in his 2018 memoir, Promise Me, Dad.

“Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most – I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are: This whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be ok, follow your heart.”

Alexander continued, “Performing the song again after such a long time is a huge honour because we all have deep respect for Beau’s military service and such high hopes for the unity and normalcy Joe and Kamala will bring our country again in this time of crisis.”

Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Foo Fighters are among other acts set to perform at various Inauguration events on the day. Additionally, Fall Out Boy and will.i.am will appear at the pre-inauguration ‘We The People’ concert.