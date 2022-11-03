A new report has found that one in three music fans in the UK plan to go to fewer live music events in 2023.

The findings have been published in a new report, The Future of Live, from the leading customer engagement platform CM.com.

READ MORE: Ticket price caps are the affordable gig stance we all need right now

Having surveyed just over 1000 live music event attendees (those who have attended at least one live music gig, concert or festival in the past three years) aged between 17-55 in September, CM.com‘s study found that a third of its respondents aren’t planning on attending as many live music events next year.

Advertisement

Close to half (46 per cent) of respondents who haven’t been to a live music event in the past year say that it’s because they can’t afford it, with the cost of living crisis being cited as one such reason.

The report also examines the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on both event organisers and live music fans, as well as providing an insight into the ‘new normal’ of how the live music industry is rebuilding itself from the ground up.

No-shows, for instance, are more commonplace in 2022, while two in five consumers now buy tickets later than they did before the pandemic.

Despite their change in habits, two thirds of people (66 per cent) told the study that the experience itself of live music events is the same as before the pandemic.

Paul Everett, Head of Music and Live Events at CM.com, said about the report: “The findings from our report show what we have been experiencing on the ground, which is that consumer behaviour within live music is shifting rapidly.

Advertisement

“We’ve taken care to report honestly and accurately on what is happening right now. The pandemic was a time when collectivism and creativity flourished. This report provides insights which will keep the spirit of conversation and collaboration going as we navigate the new landscape together.”

Last week, the Music Venue Trust announced Tom Grennan as a new patron. Grennan was recently praised for his efforts to keep tour ticket prices low, dismissing all VIP and platinum ticket options from his own headline 2023 UK arena tour.