A new Slipknot documentary is coming to the BBC next week, featuring new interviews and live footage.

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life will air on BBC Four next Friday (March 13) at 11pm and will give fans a glimpse into the band’s recent intimate gig at the BBC’s Maida Vale studios.

In a teaser clip, frontman Corey Taylor talks about performing live, saying: “From the second it starts, you are willing to do whatever it takes to make this the best show that anybody has ever seen.

Advertisement

“We compare it to jumping out of an aeroplane, with or without a parachute, and you don’t know if it’s going to open or not.” Watch the teaser below now.

⚡️ @Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life ⚡️ Watch the band perform an incredible gig for a handful of fans from the legendary Maida Vale Studios, plus an interview with the band. Friday 13th March, 11pm on @BBCFour. ✊ pic.twitter.com/YVXSZ7sO36 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 4, 2020

Yesterday (March 5), the band postponed their planned tour of Asia following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Slipknot were set to begin the tour on March 20 in Tokyo with two editions of their Knotfest festival. They were also set to play in Singapore, Jakarta, and Manila on the short run.

Advertisement

In a statement posted to their official Twitter page, the band said: “While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band’s fans always comes first.” They promised to “return to Asia very soon and at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible.”

Slipknot released their latest album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ last year. In a five-star review, NME said: “‘We Are Not Your Kind’ is an astonishing record, a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy.”