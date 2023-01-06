New song by Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper and more coming

Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry and Cyndi Lauper are among the artists to have teamed up on a new song called ‘Gonna Be You’.

The collaborative track was written by Diane Warren for the upcoming film 80 For Brady, which stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and more.

An official synopsis of the Kyle Marvin-directed movie reads: “80 For Brady is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.”

Advertisement

In a statement about the theme ‘Gonna Be You’ (via Rolling Stone), Warren explained: “I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship.

“Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?”

Warren added: “Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!”

Due to arrive on January 20, the single also features contributions from Belinda Carlisle and Gloria Estefan.

Advertisement

Carlisle said on Instagram that she it was an “honour” to sing with Parton, Harry, Lauper and Estefan on ‘Gonna Be You’. “This secret has been hard to keep,” she wrote alongside the track’s artwork.

80 For Brady is set for release in the US on February 3 via Paramount Pictures. You can watch the official trailer above.

Meanwhile, a collaborative gospel song by Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick is on the way. Titled ‘Peace Like a River’, the forthcoming track has been described by Warwick as “very special”.