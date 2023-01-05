New Spotify feature invites users to create ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ time capsule

Spotify has released a new feature called ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ that allows users to create their own music time capsule to open next year.

The feature invited users to imagine which song will be a classic by 2024 or what they think they’ll be listening to this summer, among other selections.

In January 2024, Spotify listeners will then be able to open their ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ to see what came true.

To access Spotify’s ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ feature, users should ensure that their app is up to date and then head here via their smartphones. It’s only available until the end of this month.

Spotify will invite users to choose their own time capsule, which is either a bottle, a tiny pocket of your jeans, a gumball machine, a lunch box, a teddy bear or an acorn. A series of prompts will then be issued that the user must answer with a song.

The prompts include the following: a song you’d pay to hear for the first time again; a song you want to hear live this year; a song that won’t make any sense a year from now; a song that’s going to be this summer’s anthem; a song that’s going to be a classic by next year, and a song you’re convinced was written about you.

Users have to answer at least three prompts by typing in their song or allowing Spotify to randomly choose a track for them. Spotify will seal the playlists until January 2024.

‘Playlist in a Bottle’ is now live in 27 markets and 18 languages for both Free and Premium users across iOS and Android devices. Head here for more information.

