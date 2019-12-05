A new study has revealed that Slipknot are the most listened to band for listeners who are feeling angry.

Ticket search engine TickX used data from Spotify to determine the most popular artists for playlists linked to certain moods. Slipknot were revealed to be the most popular choice for listeners who chose to listen to music when they were angry.

The most popular 'angry' song was found to be Disturbed's 'Down With The Sickness', but Slipknot had the most number of entires in the Top 5. The researchers behind the study also claimed to have found the perfect "anatomy" of an angry song with features including duration, BPM and average year of release all factoring in the choice. You can see a list of the features as well as a list of the "angriest" songs and artists below. The anatomy of an angry song

BPM at 130

Valence (positivity) at 49/100

Danceability at 54/100

Energy at 86/100

Duration of 226 seconds (3 minutes and 47 seconds)

Average year of release is 2007

Angriest Artists

1. Slipknot

2. Three Days Grace

3. Linkin Park

4. Disturbed

5. Avenged Sevenfold Angriest Songs

1. Disturbed – Down With The Sickness

2. Three Days Grace – I Hate Everything About You

3. Slipknot – Duality

4. Trapt – Headstrong

5. Slipknot – Before I Forget Last month (November 15), Slipknot announced an expansion of their Knotfest events with a new 'Knotfest as Sea' cruise next summer. The cruise, which takes place from August 10-14, will depart from Barcelona, Spain and will feature two performances from Slipknot on the ship. The full line-up for the cruise is expected to be released soon. Since its foundations in 2012, Knotfest now takes place in five countries: the US, Japan, Mexico, Columbia and France.

Back in October, Slipknot also teased that they were “trying something new” while shooting the official video for their single ‘Nero Forte’.