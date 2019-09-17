New Supreme collection featuring Velvet Underground album art to go on sale this week

Ten years on from their collaboration with Lou Reed

Supreme has announced a new clothing collection featuring album artwork by The Velvet Underground that will go on sale later this week.

On Monday (September 16), the prominent streetwear company announced the new collection comprising a rayon shirt, ringer t-shirt, two hoodies and three t-shirts. Though the iconic yellow banana of the Velvets’ influential album with Nico is nowhere in sight, Supreme have used photographs of the musicians from the record’s back cover (see below).

Also adapted for the Supreme collection are the cover of the Velvets’ 1970 album ‘Loaded’ (see below), a black-and-white portrait of the band that was used on the cover of their 2017 ‘Collected’ box set, and the cover of the Michael Leigh book The Velvet Underground that the band was named after.

The collection will be available online and in New York, Los Angeles, London and Paris stores on September 19. It will be available in Japan on September 21. No information on prices has been revealed.

This new tie-up between Supreme and the Velvets comes a decade after the company’s collaboration with its late frontman, Lou Reed. Last month, the skate brand unveiled a jacket inspired by The Smiths’ iconic ‘Meat Is Murder’ album cover.

Earlier this year, an exhaustive 8LP live box set was released to mark the 50th anniversary of two landmark Velvet Underground concerts.