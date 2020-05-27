A new survey has found that 82% of festival-goers would feel comfortable attending live music events within one-to-six months of the lifting of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The survey follows in the wake of the huge impact that the coronavirus outbreak has had on the live music calendar across the world in 2020, with numerous major festivals and tours being cancelled, postponed or rescheduled due to the health crisis.

The survey in question, which was commissioned by Festicket, took in the opinions of over 110,000 festival-goers from across the UK and Europe in a bid to better understand the readiness of music fans to return to attending live music events once the coronavirus outbreak eases and lockdowns begin to be lifted.

The survey founded that 82% of responders “would feel confident attending a festival within one-to-six months of lockdown being lifted”, with 31% saying they would be happy to attend a live music event “immediately” after the lockdown ends.

Just 11% of those surveyed said that they would only feel comfortable attending live music events again after a coronavirus vaccine has been developed.

The Festicket survey also found that one-day festivals would be the preferred event among the vast majority of the festival-goers it surveyed, with 83% selecting the format as the event they’d feel most comfortable attending after the coronavirus lockdown. 68% of those surveyed said they’d be comfortable attending a weekend festival.

Over 75% of responders also said they felt confident about booking tickets for gigs and festivals that are due to take place in 2021 — although it should be noted that over 82% said that a free event cancellation policy would be a key consideration when booking tickets to a future music event.

Earlier today, Primavera Sound Festival announced the first 100 acts on their line-up for its 2021 festival.