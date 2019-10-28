Is a new Tame Impala song coming tonight?
Bring it on.
A new song from Tame Impala could be set to arrive tonight.
The Aussie psych-rockers, who last week confirmed details of their third album ‘The Slow Rush’, are due to discuss new material when frontman Kevin Parker appears on Zane Lowe’s Apple Beats 1 show tonight – leading fans to believe that a new song could arrive at the same time.
Lowe wrote on Instagram: “@tame__impala LP4 already looks like a classic. I can’t wait to hear it. Kevin will be on the show tomorrow.”
Details on the new record remain scarce, and it’s unclear if the songs Tame Impala released earlier this year, ‘Borderline’ and ‘Patience’, will appear on the tracklist. Check out the trailer for the album below.
‘The Slow Rush’ will be the follow-up to Tame Impala’s 2015 album ‘Currents’. Earlier this year, Parker explained that he can’t “hurry” his creative process. “Part of the thing about me starting an album is that I have to feel kind of worthless again to want to make music,” he said.
Earlier this year, Parker contributed to Mark Ronson’s new album ‘Late Night Feelings’ by co-writing the song ‘Find U Again’, which features Camila Cabello.
Despite the lack of a new record, Tame Impala have continued to tour throughout 2019 – including a triumphant headline set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage in June.
NME’s five-star verdict stated: “A worthy spectacle on the Other Stage then, and, should their new album hit just as hard as previous releases, it’s hard not to imagine them headlining the whole damn thing in the near future.”