Is a new Tame Impala song coming tonight?

A new song from Tame Impala could be set to arrive tonight.

The Aussie psych-rockers, who last week confirmed details of their third album ‘The Slow Rush’, are due to discuss new material when frontman Kevin Parker appears on Zane Lowe’s Apple Beats 1 show tonight – leading fans to believe that a new song could arrive at the same time.

Lowe wrote on Instagram: “@tame__impala LP4 already looks like a classic. I can’t wait to hear it. Kevin will be on the show tomorrow.”